Ferrero suspends operations at Belgium plant amid salmonella investigation

April 8 (Reuters) - Italian confectionary group Ferrero said on Friday it is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe's health agency started investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating some of its chocolates.

