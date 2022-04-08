US Markets

Ferrero suspends operations at Belgium plant amid salmonella investigation

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAREN FIROUZ

Italian confectionary group Ferrero said on Friday it is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe's health agency started investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating some of its chocolates.

April 8 (Reuters) - Italian confectionary group Ferrero said on Friday it is suspending operations at its plant in Arlon, Belgium, after Europe's health agency started investigating dozens of reported and suspected cases of salmonella linked with eating some of its chocolates.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular