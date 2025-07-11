Ferrero Set to Acquire WK Kellogg: Here's What the $3.1B Deal Means

The Ferrero Group, a confectionery giant behind brands like Nutella and Kinder, is making a bold move to expand its North America footprint by acquiring WK Kellogg Co KLG for $3.1 billion. The all-cash deal, priced at $23 per share, gives Ferrero control of manufacturing, marketing and distribution rights to WK Kellogg’s popular breakfast cereal brands across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Following the news, KLG’s stock rallied as much as 30% on Thursday, closing at $22.86. Over the past three months, WK Kellogg shares have climbed 16.7%, outperforming the broader industry, which declined 5.3% during the same period.



Once completed, WK Kellogg will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrero. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Following the closing, WK Kellogg’s shares will be removed from trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



This acquisition aligns with Ferrero’s strategy to expand its presence in the North American market. It also marks the company’s entry into the breakfast category with a strong portfolio of trusted and widely recognized cereal brands that have deep-rooted consumer appeal.



WK Kellogg views the acquisition as a key opportunity to maximize shareholder value and drive future growth. Since becoming an independent company in October 2023, it has focused on streamlining operations and improving profitability. The company believes that joining Ferrero will provide greater resources, increased flexibility and enhanced capabilities to accelerate brand growth in a highly competitive food market.

By combining Ferrero’s global reach and operational strength with WK Kellogg’s legacy brands, the deal positions both companies to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and expand into new areas of the packaged food industry.

Financial Update for WK Kellogg

As part of the acquisition news, WK Kellogg provided a preliminary financial update for the second quarter of 2025. For the period ending June 28, 2025, the company expects net sales to be between $610 million and $615 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected in the range of $43 million to $48 million.



Looking ahead, the acquisition by Ferrero is expected to bring fresh capital and renewed strategic direction for WK Kellogg. The deal underscores the continued relevance of the breakfast cereal category and highlights the lasting brand value WK Kellogg has built over the years. At the same time, it reflects Ferrero’s commitment to expanding its global footprint through targeted acquisitions that add scale and consumer relevance.



