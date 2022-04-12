US Markets

Ferrero asks Americans to dispose of Kinder chocolates over Salmonella fears

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAREN FIROUZ

Ferrero on Tuesday asked U.S. consumers to dispose of Kinder chocolates not authorized for distribution in the country, warning they could be from the batch of chocolates recently recalled in Europe due to a potential Salmonella Typhimurium contamination.

Adds details on recall

April 12 (Reuters) - Ferrero on Tuesday asked U.S. consumers to dispose of Kinder chocolates not authorized for distribution in the country, warning they could be from the batch of chocolates recently recalled in Europe due to a potential Salmonella Typhimurium contamination.

The confectionary group's North American division last week recalled Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella was detected.

Ferrero on Tuesday published an update upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's request to ask Americans to dispose of Kinder products intended for foreign markets yet available for sale in the United States.

Italy's Ferrero has also recalled several batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs and other products in Spain, Britain and Ireland, while Belgian health authorities have urged consumers not to eat several recalled Kinder products.

Ferrero on Tuesday maintained there were no reports of illness in the United States to date from the chocolates and it was working with the U.S. health agency to address the problem.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular