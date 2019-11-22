Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) closed the most recent trading day at $0.60, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.95% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FGP as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FGP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FGP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

