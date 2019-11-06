Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) closed at $0.60, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow 0%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 37.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

FGP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FGP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FGP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.