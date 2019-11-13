Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) closed at $0.70, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FGP as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FGP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

