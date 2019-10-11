Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) closed at $0.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.17% in that time.

FGP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FGP to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.59%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FGP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FGP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.