Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) closed the most recent trading day at $0.52, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 49.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FGP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FGP to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.34%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FGP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FGP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.