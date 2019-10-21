Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) closed at $0.61 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 37.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.61% in that time.

FGP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FGP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FGP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

