Ferrellgas Partners' (FGP) Q1 Loss Narrows, Revenues Drop Y/Y

Ferrellgas Partners FGP delivered first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted loss of 46 cents per unit, which is narrower than a loss of 58 cents incurred in the prior-year quarter.



Total Revenues



In the quarter under review, Ferrellgas Partners’ total revenues amounted to $293.2 million, which declined 16.8% from $352.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues fell 18.4% year over year in the Propane and other gas liquids sales segments. Nevertheless, the same increased 14.3% in the Other segment.

Highlights of the Release



In the reported quarter, nearly 179.9 million gallons of propane were sold, up from178.6 million gallons in the prior-year quarter. Customer base increased 3% year over year. The partnership’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations totaled more than 55,900, up more than 4% from levels in the end of fiscal 2019.



Operating expenses amounted to $122.9 million, up from $118.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



General and administrative expenses amounted to $9.7 million, down from $14.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Interest expenses were $45.7 million, up from $43.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



The partnership continues to expand operations through acquisitions. It completed two accretive retail acquisitions during the quarter.



Financial Position



Ferrellgas Partners’ cash and cash equivalents were $29.8 million as of Oct 31, 2019 compared with $11.1 million as of Jul 31, 2019.



Long-term debt was $1,731.9 million as of Oct 31 compared with $1,457 million as of Jul 31, 2019.



