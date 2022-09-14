Ferrari’s SUV clears road to bold sales target

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ferrari’s long-awaited Purosangue SUV will propel the Italian sports carmaker towards its bold revenue target. The $39 billion group came late to the market for pricey utility vehicles. Rival Lamborghini’s Urus SUV is already on sale. Yet, the shiny four-door Purosangue, unveiled on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/article/ferrari-suv-idCAKBN2QE1TF, could help boss Benedetto Vigna make big inroads in SUV-loving China, which only represents 10% of total shipments https://cdn.ferrari.com/cms/network/media/pdf/2022_08_02%20-%20Ferrari%20Q2%202022%20Results%20Presentation.pdf?_gl=1*1s5n7p2*_ga*MTExMzQ3MTUwMC4xNjYzMTM3MjAz*_ga_JM1HT9B412*MTY2MzE0MDg5NC4yLjEuMTY2MzE0MTEwMy4wLjAuMA. At a chunky 390,000 euros, 70% above the Urus sticker price, the Purosangue - or Thoroughbred - is not for every wallet. Yet, pre-orders are already flowing in, Ferrari says.

The Maranello-based group wants to grow sales by 9% a year through 2026. That implies car sales of perhaps 5.4 billion euros, after excluding sponsorship and other revenue. Assume Ferrari can sell some 15,000 units a year, and that the Purosangue makes up 20% of that, or 3,000 cars. That’s 1.2 billion euros of revenue. Then add a further 900 million euros from perhaps 450 top-end supercars like the Icona. Finally, assume Vigna can sell the remaining 11,550 units, which would be other existing models, at a reasonable 300,000 euros apiece. He could make 5.5 billion euros in car revenue before even hiking price tags. The long wait for Ferrari’s SUV was probably worth it. (By Lisa Jucca)

