Ferrari’s Strong Financial Performance Amid Innovation Push

November 05, 2024 — 07:22 am EST

Ferrari’s third-quarter results show a robust financial performance with net revenues rising by 6.5% to €1,644 million and an adjusted EBIT increase of 10.3% to €467 million. Despite a slight dip in deliveries, Ferrari remains committed to innovation with the launch of the F80 supercar and aims for carbon neutrality by 2030.

