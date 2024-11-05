Ferrari’s Strong Financial Performance Amid Innovation Push

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari’s third-quarter results show a robust financial performance with net revenues rising by 6.5% to €1,644 million and an adjusted EBIT increase of 10.3% to €467 million. Despite a slight dip in deliveries, Ferrari remains committed to innovation with the launch of the F80 supercar and aims for carbon neutrality by 2030.

