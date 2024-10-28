Ferrari’s Strategic Share Buyback Continues

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 17,800 shares on the Euronext Milan at an average price of €445.94 per share, totaling over €7.9 million. This activity is part of a larger €2 billion multi-year buyback initiative, with the company having acquired a total of 3.8 million shares since 2022. The program aims to enhance shareholder value as Ferrari holds 5.71% of its share capital in treasury.

