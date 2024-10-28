News & Insights

Stocks

Ferrari’s Strategic Share Buyback Continues

October 28, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 17,800 shares on the Euronext Milan at an average price of €445.94 per share, totaling over €7.9 million. This activity is part of a larger €2 billion multi-year buyback initiative, with the company having acquired a total of 3.8 million shares since 2022. The program aims to enhance shareholder value as Ferrari holds 5.71% of its share capital in treasury.

For further insights into IT:RACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RACE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.