News & Insights

Markets
HPQ

Ferrari's Italian Subsidiary Signs For Multi-year Title Partnership With HP

April 24, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) announces that its Italian subsidiary Ferrari S.p.A. has signed a multiyear partnership agreement with HP Inc. (HPQ), through which its brand will appear on racing properties of Scuderia Ferrari.

As per the agreement, Ferrari will deploy HP technology and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, collaboration products and services, and printing capabilities, to help accelerate performance on and off the track. The multi-year title partnership will carry the brand identity 'Scuderia Ferrari HP.'

The HP logo will make its debut on the Maranello F1 cars ahead of Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 3-5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ
RACE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.