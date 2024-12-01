Ferrari’s $4M car will supercharge stock, Barron’s says

Ferrari (RACE) is synonymous with the “rosso corsa” red on its supercars — and right now, investors in Ferrari are seeing red as well. But after a recent decline, the stock may be getting ready to rally again, George Glover writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. At first glance, shares of the Italian auto maker, which are up nearly 28% in 2024, have done just fine, especially compared with other luxury goods and high-end car makers. But with Ferrari down 13% since the end of August, it’s fair to wonder if troubles have caught up with the company, but investors needn’t worry, the author says, noting that the Maranello-based company’s latest car, the $3.8M F80, is set to deliver a significant earnings boost that could help Ferrari shares gain 30% from here.

