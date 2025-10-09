Markets

Ferrari Upgrades 2025 Guidance, Exceeding 2026 Profitability Targets One Year In Advance

October 09, 2025 — 06:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) upgraded the 2025 guidance, exceeding its 2026 profitability targets one year in advance. For 2025, the company now expects adjusted operating profit, or EBIT, of at least 2.06 billion euros, and net revenues of at least 7.1 billion euros.

In the 2030 Strategic Plan, Ferrari targets to achieve net revenues of approximately 9.0 billion euros, with a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 5%, largely driven by Sports cars and other car-related activities. EBIT is projected to reach at least 2.75 billion euros in 2030, with a margin of at least 30%. In 2030, the company targets an EBITDA of at least 3.6 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of at least 40%.

Shares of Ferrari N.V. are currently down 5.93% in Milan exchange.

