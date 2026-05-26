Ferrari Unveils $640,000 Electric Luce On Luxury EV Future

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V (2FE.DE) revealed its first all-electric car, the Luce, in a bold move into the luxury EV market, even as demand for high-end electric sports cars has recently dipped.

This new four-door model, which translates to 'light' in Italian, was crafted with the help of Jony Ive and his design team at LoveFrom. Notably, it's Ferrari's first car designed to fit five passengers, targeting wealthy families who want a mix of high performance, luxury, and cutting-edge tech.

With a price tag of around 550,000 euros, about $640,000, the Luce is set to start deliveries in late 2026. It boasts over 1,000 horsepower thanks to four electric motors, one at each wheel, and can reach speeds over 310 kilometres per hour while offering a driving range of more than 500 kilometres.

CEO Benedetto Vigna mentioned that this vehicle is the product of five years of hard work. Ferrari's team believes the Luce is meant for those wanting a unique driving experience while still capturing the brand's signature feel, enhanced by electric vibrations and sounds.

On top of that, Ferrari aims to boost its presence in markets like China, where electric vehicles are becoming the norm, and taxes on large gasoline engines are hefty.

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