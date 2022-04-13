Ferrari to unveil Purosangue SUV in coming months, CEO says

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Luxury sports-car maker Ferrari RACE.MI will launch in the coming months its first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), the company's Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the company's shareholders' meeting, Vigna said Ferrari would unveil a further two models in the coming months, after the four presented last year.

"One (...) is the much anticipated Purosangue, which I'm confident will exceed our customers' expectations," he said.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.