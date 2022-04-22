Ferrari to recall 2,222 cars in China on braking issues

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China's market regulator said in a statement on Friday.

Starting from May 30, the Italian manufacturer will recall some cars imported during between March 2010 and March 2019 including 458 of each of its Italia, Speciale and Spider models, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

The regulator did not explain the delay in implementing the recall.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet)

