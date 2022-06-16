RACE

Ferrari tells investors it will build 'even more unique' electric cars

Contributors
Nick Carey Reuters
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari will always produce one car less then the market demands to preserve its uniqueness as it shifts to electric models, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday as he unveiled the company's new business plan.

MARANELLO, Italy, June 16 (Reuters) - Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari RACE.MI will always produce one car less then the market demands to preserve its uniqueness as it shifts to electric models, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday as he unveiled the company's new business plan.

Opening the presentation, Chairman John Elkann said a shift to electrification would allow Ferrari, known for its powerful combustion engines, to build "even more unique cars".

(Reporting by Nick Carey and Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Mark Potter)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RACE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters