Ferrari slightly raises FY forecasts after improving results in Q2

August 02, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI on Wednesday slightly raised its forecasts for its full-year revenue and core earnings, after improving results in the second quarter, supported by a "very strong" order book.

The company said in a statement it saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growing this year to between 2.19-2.22 billion euros ($2.40-$2.44 billion), versus a previous forecast of between 2.13-2.18 billion euros.

The forecast on fully-year cash generation was however almost unchanged to around 900 million euros.

Milan-listed shares in the company erased small gains after results were published and by 1055 GMT were down 2.9%, the worst performers in Italy's blue-chip basket .FTMIB.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

