Ferrari Shares Reached an ATH: Luxury Carmaker Rides Strong Demand. Can it Last?

This surge reflects a combination of various factors, such as thriving demand for luxury cars, the brand’s iconic worldwide recognition, and the company’s financial strength, as well as other achievements.

But the most important question for investors remains: can this momentum be sustained, or will the high valuation lead to a potential downward correction? Let’s have a look at the company’s financial performance in 2023 and its guidance for 2024, as well as the strengths and challenges Ferrari will have to face in 2024 to keep rising. We’ll also discuss what experts are expecting for the stock price.

Will Ferrari’s Stellar 2023 Lead to Another Unprecedented Financial Performance in 2024?

On February 1st, Ferrari released its financial performance for 2023, depicting a “highly successful year” with net revenues and adjusted EBIT increasing by 17.2% to €5,970 million and 31.8% to €1,617 million respectively, in comparison to 2022.

Shipments also increased by 3% (being 442 more cars sold) in 2023 compared to the previous year, totalling 13,663, with a strong increase of shipments to Americas (+11%), which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, and the only decrease being in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan (4%).

Ferrari’s 2023 product portfolio reveals a noteworthy shift towards hybrid technology. Last year, the lineup comprises 11 internal combustion engine (ICE) models (56% of total shipments) and 4 hybrid models (44%). This marks a clear increase compared to 2022, where 9 ICE models (78%) dominated the scene with only 3 hybrid options (22%).

This strategic move underlines Ferrari’s commitment to incorporating environmentally conscious and fuel-efficient solutions into its offerings, potentially positioning the brand for a smoother transition in the face of the growing electric vehicle market.

But will Ferrari’s shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles pose a challenge to its traditional identity or offer opportunities for growth?

Ferrari’s foray into electric and hybrid territory presents a potential conflict with its deeply ingrained image. The brand thrives on the visceral thrill of roaring engines and a driving experience unlike any other. Electrification might necessitate a delicate balance – preserving the essence of Ferrari while embracing new technologies. This could potentially lead to a decline in sales if the iconic elements are compromised, some analysts believe.

However, Ferrari isn’t approaching this shift blindly. Other experts highlight that the company is actively pursuing a strategy that merges electric and hybrid advancements with its core identity. The objective remains to deliver cars that embody the unmistakable “Ferrari-ness” while incorporating the latest innovations.

This commitment is evident in their ambitious target: the first full electric Ferrari to be unveiled in 2025, 60% of their offering being hybrid and full electric by 2026, and 80% of their sales to be comprised of electric and hybrid models by 2030, which underscore their determination to navigate the electric future while staying true to their legacy.

Driven by a great visibility on their order book, strong sales, an increasingly popular brand in the luxury car market, a favorable product mix (selling higher-margin models), strong personalization options, and continued focus on lifestyle activities (e.g., merchandise, events, museums, stores…), the company expects its revenues to increase in 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 38% this year. But management anticipates ongoing cost inflation and higher spending on capital expenditures and taxes.

Strong Start for Ferrari: Share Price Gains 25% in 2024

Daily Ferrari (RACE) Chart – Source: ActivTrades’ online trading platform powered by TradingView

After hitting an all-time high above €398.70 on February 29, Ferrari lost up to 6%, with the RSI exiting the overbought area and the MACD histogram turning negative before heading back up.

The luxury automaker’s shares have been up more than 25% since January 2024 from around €307.40 to around €387.00 at the time of writing on the Italian stock exchange. Over one year, the stock has gained almost 60% and over the last 5 years, more than 231%. Investors can also invest in the stock on Wall Street, as the company’s shares are also quoted in USD in the NYSE.

Luxury Stock in Limbo: Ferrari’s Price Rally Faces Scrutiny

While the company’s strong 2023 performance and positive 2024 guidance inspire confidence, the recent surge in Ferrari’s stock price and its current high valuation multiples raise concerns about potential overvaluation among experts.

Raising concerns about a potential bubble, Citigroup downgraded the luxury car market outlook to “sell” on March 4th. This decision primarily stemmed from the company’s rapid and significant valuation metrics increase. Ferrari’s share price currently trades at nearly 12 times sales and a staggering 57 times its estimated 2024 earnings. In Citi’s view, these metrics indicate a potential overvaluation of the stock that seems to be rising too quickly.

This conflicting scenario presents a dilemma for investors. While Ferrari’s solid financial performance and promising future outlook are undoubtedly positive, the high valuation and potential bubble concerns raise a red flag…

