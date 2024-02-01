Ferrari sees 2024 full-year revenues, core profits growing further

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI said on Thursday its revenues and core earnings would rise this year, supported by an "exceptional visibility" on its order book, and after broadly meeting targets for 2023.

The Italian company said in a statement it saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow this year to at least 2.45 billion euros ($2.64 billion), versus a 2.28 billion euro result in the full-year 2023.

Milan-listed shares in the company reversed earlier losses after results were published and were up 2.9% by 1120 GMT.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia segreti)

