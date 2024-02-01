News & Insights

RACE

Ferrari sees 2024 full-year revenue, core profit growing further

Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

February 01, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

Adds details

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI said on Thursday its revenue and core earnings would rise this year, supported by a strong order book, and after broadly meeting targets for 2023.

Presenting its fourth-quarter results, the Italian company said in a statement it saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow this year to at least 2.45 billion euros ($2.64 billion), versus a 2.28 billion euro result in the full-year 2023.

Milan-listed shares in the company reversed earlier losses after results were published and were up 4.1% by 1140 GMT.

Chief Executive Bendetto Vigna said the "exceptional visibility" on the company's our order book would allow it "to look at the high-end of 2026 targets with stronger confidence".

In its long-term business plan Ferrari has guided for an adjusted EBITDA of between 2.5-2.7 billion euros in 2026.

($1 = 0.9266 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Giulia Segreti and David Evans)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RACE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.