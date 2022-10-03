Ferrari says internal documents online, but no evidence of cyber attack

Adds details

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ferrari RACE.MI said on Monday some internal documents had been posted online and the luxury sports carmaker was working to identify how this had happened.

It will implement all the appropriate actions as needed, it said in an emailed statement.

Ferrari added it had no evidence of a breach of its systems or ransomware, and said there had been no disruption to its business and operations.

Earlier on Monday, Corriere della Sera newspaper, citing the Red Hot Cyber website, said Ferrari had been the victim of a cyber attack and seven gigabytes of documents, including internal ones, datasheets and repair handbooks, had been made public.

It added the alleged attack had been carried out by RansomEXX cyber gang.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Mark Potter)

