Ferrari says core earnings rose 12% in Q1 thanks to strong order book

Ferrari said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 12% in the first quarter as the sports car maker enjoyed a strong order intake, despite the uncertainties marking the global environment this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came at 423 million euros ($445 million) in the January-March period, matching analyst expectations of 425 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

"These results were sustained by a strong net order intake, which continued firmly over the first three months of the year: today the order book already covers well into 2023 and most of our models are sold out," Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9496 euros)

