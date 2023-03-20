RACE

Ferrari reports cyber incident with ransom demand; no impact to operations

Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

March 20, 2023 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Italian luxury sports car maker Ferrari SpA RACE.MI said on Monday that a hacker recently demanded ransom from the company related to certain client contact details, adding that the breach had no impact on the company's operations.

Ferrari said it notified its customers of the potential data exposure and the nature of the incident.

The company said it had started an investigation with a third-party cybersecurity firm and informed relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com))

