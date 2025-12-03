Ferrari Renews Multi-year Partnership With Philip Morris

(RTTNews) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari N.V. (RACE) announced Wednesday that Ferrari S.p.A., its wholly-owned Italian subsidiary, has renewed and strengthened its multi-year partnership with Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM).

Under the agreement that takes effect on January 1, 2026, Philip Morris International becomes a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP and a Series Partner of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, continuing a collaboration that has spanned more than 50 years.

