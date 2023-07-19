Ferrari (RACE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ferrari (RACE) closed at $321.09, marking a -1.6% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the luxury sports car maker had gained 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 23.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ferrari as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Ferrari is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, up 14.27% from the year-ago period.

RACE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $6.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.69% and +17.98%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ferrari. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% higher within the past month. Ferrari currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ferrari currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

Investors should also note that RACE has a PEG ratio of 3.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

