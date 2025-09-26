Is Ferrari (RACE) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ferrari (RACE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ferrari is one of 96 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ferrari is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, RACE has moved about 11.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 5.5%. This shows that Ferrari is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Visteon (VC). The stock is up 36% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Visteon's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ferrari belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.9% so far this year, meaning that RACE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Visteon is also part of the same industry.

Ferrari and Visteon could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

