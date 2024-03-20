Ferrari (RACE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ferrari (RACE) closed the most recent trading day at $434.14, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.25%.

The the stock of luxury sports car maker has risen by 10.99% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ferrari will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Ferrari is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.24%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.74 billion, showing a 13.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.46 per share and revenue of $7.14 billion, indicating changes of +13.25% and +10.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ferrari. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. At present, Ferrari boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ferrari is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.26. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.82 for its industry.

One should further note that RACE currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.87.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

