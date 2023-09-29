Ferrari (RACE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Ferrari (RACE) closed the most recent trading day at $295.54, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the luxury sports car maker had lost 7.33% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ferrari as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 29.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 23.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.53% and +17.1%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ferrari should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ferrari currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ferrari has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.78 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.69.

We can also see that RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

