Ferrari Q3 Net Profit Rises 21% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Italian luxury sports carmaker Ferrari N.V. (RACE) reported Tuesday that its net profit for the third quarter increased to 207 million euros or 1.11 euros per share from 171 million euros or 0.92 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 18.6 percent to 1.05 billion euros from 888 million euros in the same quarter last year. Shipments totaled 2,750 units, up 437 units or 18.9 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Ferrari expects adjusted earnings per share of approximately 4.30 euros to 4.20 euros on net revenues of approximately 4.3 billion euros.

