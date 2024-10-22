Ferrari price target raised to $565 from $475 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Ferrari (RACE) to $565 from $475 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm thinks the stock is “already clearly embracing” Ferrari’s conservative guidance for Q3 shipments, but adds that at this point, “we think 3Q-and even 2024 results-are a sideshow” as the firm updates its model with a fully detailed build for Ferrari’s Special Cars business for 2023 through 2030. Last week’s F80 hyper car launch will result in far more revenues and EBITDA than the firm had previously modelled and “beyond what we think is reasonable to believe was embedded in consensus,” says the analyst, who is raising the firm’s 2026 EBITDA estimate 10% above consensus.

