RACE

Ferrari postpones 2022 targets due to COVID-19 despite record orders

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Luxury carmaker Ferrari said on Tuesday it postponed by one year its financial targets initially set for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a record order book at the end off last quarter.

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Ferrari RACE.MI said on Tuesday it postponed by one year its financial targets initially set for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a record order book at the end off last quarter.

"We expect the prudent steps we took in 2020 and are continuing in 2021 to adjust our expenditure in response to the Covid-19 emergency, will postpone by one year the achievement of our year-end 2022 guidance," Chairman John Elkann said in a statement, presenting the company's first quarter results.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari extended losses after earnings release, to be fall up to 6.8%.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RACE

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More