Ferrari points to higher profits this year after record 2021 shipments

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI said on Wednesday its core earnings would rise this year after posting strong financial results in 2021 with record shipments of 11,155 vehicles.

The Italian company guided for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 1.65-1.70 billion euros this year, up from 1.53 billion euros ($1.73 billion) in 2021.

Last year's result was in line with a company-provided forecast of around 1.52 billion euros.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari trimmed losses after results were published and were down 0.6% by 1150 GMT.

($1 = 0.8842 euros)

