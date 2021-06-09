Ferrari picks new driver for tech era

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ferrari has chosen a driver to steer it through its technological challenges. The $42 billion luxury carmaker on Wednesday picked Benedetto Vigna https://corporate.ferrari.com/en/ferrari-appoints-benedetto-vigna-chief-executive-officer as its new chief executive, filling a gap created by Louis Camilleri’s sudden departure in December. A long-term executive at chipmaker STMicroelectronics, Vigna has no direct experience of luxury goods or the automotive industry. But his semiconductor expertise and innovation credentials make him well-placed to help Ferrari move away from combustion engines.

Vigna, who run STM’s largest and most profitable division, is a physicist who understands electronics and precision engineering. His most immediate challenge will be to navigate the shift to battery power. Ferrari already produces hybrid models, including the 430,000-euro SF90, but it has yet to unveil a fully electric car. Preserving Ferrari’s premium pricing and profit margins may be a bigger challenge than the science. (By Lisa Jucca)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Chinese producer price pop pains policymakers

Chinese jeweller peddles gems of diversification

FBI phone hack is a VC dream come true

Warren Buffett is exhibit A to hike taxes on rich

About You fits its $5 bln IPO valuation

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.