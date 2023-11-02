News & Insights

Ferrari nudges ups 2023 forecasts after beating estimates in Q3

November 02, 2023

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI on Thursday slightly raised its forecasts for its full-year core earnings, after beating estimates with its third quarter results.

Profit growth was driven by a richer product mix and by the continuing appeal for added personalisation of vehicles, which led the company to improve its forecasts, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said.

"The order book remains at highest levels reflecting strong demand across all geographies, covering the entire 2025," he said in a statement.

The Italian company said in a statement it saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growing this year to at least 2.25 billion euros ($2.39 billion), versus a previous and already improved forecast of between 2.19 and 2.22 billion euros.

A forecast for full-year cash generation was just tweaked to over 900 million euros from a figure of around 900 million euros previously.

After initially trimming gains following the earnings release, Milan-listed shares in the company moved back to daily highs and were up 3.3% by 1205 GMT.

In the July-September period, Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA grew 37% to 595 million euros, topping analyst expectations of 560 million euros, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9406 euros)

