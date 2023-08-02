Ferrari nudges up year forecasts after improved results in Q2

Adds details

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI on Wednesday raised its forecasts for its full-year revenue and core earnings by a modest amount, after better results in the second quarter, supported by a "very strong" order book.

The company said it saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growing this year to between 2.19-2.22 billion euros, versus a previous forecast of between 2.13-2.18 billion euros.

The guidance upgrade was supported in particular by better than expected results in personalisations, Chief Executive Bendetto Vigna said in a statement, as well as by a strong product mix. Personalisations are the added touches that a customer requests to make the car more suited to their tastes.

The forecast for full-year EBITDA margin, however, remained unchanged at around 38%. The expected cash generation was also broadly unchanged, seen at around 900 million euros versus a previous guidance of up to 900 million euros.

Milan-listed shares in the company erased small gains after results were published and by 1110 GMT were down 1.9%, among the worst performers in Italy's blue-chip basket .FTMIB.

Ferrari shares are however up around 40% this year.

In the second quarter Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA was up 32% to 589 million euros ($646.4 million), broadly in line with analyst expectations of 580 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Car shipments were slightly down in the quarter, in all regions except for the EMEA one. Hybrid deliveries accounted for 43% of total shipments, more than doubling the prior year figure.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Keith Weir)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

