Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 350.55

The average one-year price target for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has been revised to 350.55 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 329.58 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.47 to a high of 430.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.60% from the latest reported closing price of 367.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrari N.V.. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RACE is 0.53%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.17% to 71,122K shares. The put/call ratio of RACE is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,186K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,213K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 64.49% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 3,076K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares, representing an increase of 32.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 91.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,957K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,038K shares, representing a decrease of 36.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,900K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,335K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferrari S.p.A. is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer based in Maranello, Italy. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 from the Alfa Romeo racing division as Auto Avio Costruzioni, the company built its first car in 1940, and produced its first Ferrari-badged car in 1947.

