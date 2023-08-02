Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 324.41

The average one-year price target for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) has been revised to 324.41 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 305.64 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 238.75 to a high of 417.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.25% from the latest reported closing price of 320.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 949 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferrari N.V.. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RACE is 0.53%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 70,359K shares. The put/call ratio of RACE is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,213K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,359K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,897K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,138K shares, representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,955K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,646K shares, representing a decrease of 23.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 4.90% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,532K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,610K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 13.09% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 2,460K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 6.07% over the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferrari S.p.A. is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer based in Maranello, Italy. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939 from the Alfa Romeo racing division as Auto Avio Costruzioni, the company built its first car in 1940, and produced its first Ferrari-badged car in 1947.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.