Ferrari lifts profit forecast after strong Q3, keeps cautious stance on margins

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI said on Wednesday it was improving its forecasts for full-year results, including for core earnings, after beating expectations in the third quarter, supported by a double-digit increase in shipments.

The company however struck a more cautious tone on the margin on those core earnings, now seen at around 35% for this year, versus a previous guidance of over 35%.

It said industrial costs and research and development expenses weighed for an additional 34 million euros ($33.69 million) on its core result in the past quarter mainly due to higher depreciation and amortization and cost inflation.

Ferrari said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would grow this year to over 1.73 billion euros, versus an already improved forecast of 1.70 to 1.73 billion euros it provided three months ago.

After briefly turning positive following the release of the results, Milan listed shares in Ferrari fell as much as 2.4%. By 1315 GMT they were down 1.8%.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to 435 million euros, topping analyst expectations of 418 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Foreign exchange, including hedging contracts, had a positive effect on the result, while price mix weighed.

"We continue to manage an outstanding order book: with the exception of few models, our entire range is sold out," Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

Shipments rose in all regions except in EMEA in the July-September period, driven by the ramp-up phase of the six-cylinder hybrid 296 GTB and of the 12-cylinder limited series 812 Competizione model.

With a 73% increase, the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan region scored the largest shipment growth in the quarter.

($1 = 1.0091 euros)

