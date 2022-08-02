Ferrari lifts full-year forecasts after strong Q2 results, record orders

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sports car maker Ferrari RACE.MI raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and core profit on Tuesday after posting what it described as record results in the second quarter and saying its order book reach new highs.

Ferrari guided for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 1.70-1.73 billion euros this year, versus a previous forecast of between 1.65-1.70 billion euros.

Milan-listed shares in Ferrari trimmed losses after results were published, and were down 0.7% by 1110 GMT.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir)

