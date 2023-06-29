Ferrari launches two hybrid models in limited series based on SF90 supercar

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Luxury sports automaker Ferrari RACE.MI on Thursday unveiled two new plug-in hybrid models, produced in limited series and hitting the top end of the its price range.

Based on 2019's SF90 Stradale supercar, the Prancing Horse's first ever series hybrid car, the two new road-homologated models are inspired by Ferrari's XX programme.

The program, developed over the two past decades, aims to give Ferrari's expert client drivers track-only extreme cars, based on its top-range models.

The SF90 XX Stradale will have a starting price of 770,000 euros ($840,378) while the SF90 XX Spider, equipped with retractable top, of 850,000 euros, Ferrari said.

Performance is boosted by an 8-cylinder, 4-litre combustion engine coupled with three electric motors capable of a total 1,030 horse power, 30 more than the SF90 Stradale. Specific software logics and the use of new aerodynamics solutions, including a fixed rear spoiler, also add to performance, Ferrari said.

Ferrari has promised a total of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026 to keep up with its aggressive roll-out pace strategy, aimed at feeding its wealthy fans with new, increasingly expensive cars produced in limited numbers to preserve exclusivity.

These will include Ferrari's first fully-electric vehicle, expected in 2025.

The SF90 XX Stradale will be produced in 799 units, with first deliveries to clients expected in Europe in the second quarter of next year. Its Spider counterpart will be produced in 599 units with deliveries starting in the final quarter of 2024.

All planned production is sold out already, Ferrari said.

The lithium-ion batteries of the new SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 XX Spider will allow them for a 25 kilometre range in fully-electric mode.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

