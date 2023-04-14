RACE

Ferrari has record orders "well into" 2024, chairman says

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Ferrari RACE.MI has a record order book for its models spanning into next year, Chairman John Elkann told the sports car maker's shareholders on Friday.

Elkann said the two latest models launched by the Italian company, the 296 GTS plug-in hybrid car and the Purosangue four seater, added to Ferrari's product portfolio, "delivering a record number of orders well into 2024".

Ferrari has promised a total of 15 new models between 2023 and 2026, including its first full-electric car, which Elkann reiterated on Friday is expected in 2025.

