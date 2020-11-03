Markets
RACE

Ferrari Guides to a Stronger-Than-Expected 2020 Profit After Earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) today reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street estimates after fully restoring production capacity that had been disrupted by the coronavirus earlier in 2020.

Ferrari's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization totaled 330 million euros ($386 million), ahead of the 300-million-euro average estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue of 888 million euros ($1.04 billion) fell slightly short of Wall Street's expectations, as the company's share of Formula 1 racing revenue was hurt by limited attendance and a reshuffled racing schedule amid the pandemic.

A silver Ferrari Roma, a sleek front-engined sports coupe.

Ferrari's CEO said that orders for the new Roma coupe have been very strong, drawing new customers to the brand, particularly in China, Japan, and South Korea. Image source: Ferrari.

But despite the decline in overall revenue, a strong product mix (27% of cars delivered in the quarter were high-margin V-12 models, a high percentage) helped the company to a stout 25% operating profit margin, up slightly from the third quarter of 2019.

Ferrari shipped 2,313 cars in the third quarter, down 6.5% from a year ago. The decline was due to supply issues, executives said, noting that the company's factory changed over to two new models during the quarter. CEO Louis Camilleri said that orders for both of those models -- the Roma coupe and the SF90 Stradale hybrid supercar -- have been strong, and that the company's order book remains in very good shape generally.

CFO Antonio Picca Piccon said that Ferrari now expects to hit the high end of the full-year guidance ranges it provided in August, with revenue of roughly 3.4 billion euros (versus 3.8 billion euros in 2019) and adjusted earnings per share of about 2.80 euros (versus 3.71 euros last year).

Noting that Ferrari lost about 2,000 units of production during its seven-week shutdown earlier this year, Picca Piccon said the company now expects to make up about 500 units of that by the end of 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Ferrari
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ferrari wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long December 2021 $130 calls on Ferrari. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RACE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular