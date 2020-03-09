Ferrari Confirms Operational Continuity Amid COVID19 Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE), the Maranello, Italy based luxury sports car manufacturer, Monday confirmed its operational continuity amid the COVID19 outbreak.

On March 8, the Italian government approved a new law in which more preventative measures were introduced for the areas most affected by the COVID19 which is impacting Italy. The law still allows for continued working activity.

Ferrari noted that Maranello is also part of these territories.

Ferrari now said it has activated all of the measures necessary to allow their employees to conduct their working activity in the best possible conditions.

According to the firm, the operational continuity is obviously subject to that of its suppliers.

Ferrari said it remains in ongoing discussions with the authorities and is ready to adapt its security measures with regard to the evolving situation of the outbreak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.