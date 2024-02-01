News & Insights

US Markets
RACE

Ferrari closes in on $100 bln market value on order strength

Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

February 01, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

By 1445 GMT, the stock was up over 9% in Milan .FTMIB. That brought year-to-date gains to 13.1%, firming the stock's position among the top on a pan-European equity gauge .FTEU3. Rival Porsche's shares P911_p.DE are unchanged this year.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RACE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.