Ferrari closes in on $100 bln market value on order strength

By 1445 GMT, the stock was up over 9% in Milan .FTMIB. That brought year-to-date gains to 13.1%, firming the stock's position among the top on a pan-European equity gauge .FTEU3. Rival Porsche's shares P911_p.DE are unchanged this year.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.