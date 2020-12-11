Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri Retires With Immediate Effect; Chairman To Act As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) announced Thursday Louis Camilleri's retirement with immediate effect from his role as Chief Executive Officer and as member of the Board of Directors, for personal reasons.

Ferrari's Executive Chairman, John Elkann, will act as interim Chief Executive Officer while the Ferrari Board will manage the ongoing process of identifying Camilleri's successor.

Camilleri was a member of the Board since 2015 and the company's CEO since 2018.

Ferrari's Executive John Elkann said, "His passion for Ferrari has been limitless and under his leadership the Company has further affirmed its position as one of the world's greatest companies, capitalising on its truly unique heritage and unerring quest for excellence."

