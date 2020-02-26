Ferrari Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RACE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ferrari NV (Symbol: RACE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.60, changing hands as low as $159.86 per share. Ferrari NV shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RACE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RACE's low point in its 52 week range is $126.82 per share, with $180.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.90.

